ANC in eThekwini says the destructive storm is a setback that reversed previous gains

Durban - The ANC in eThekwini Region says the heavy rains that affected parts of Durban on Tuesday have reversed the gains that had been made over recent months in restoring order to the lives of many people affected by last year’s floods. This was in reference to the heavy rains and strong winds that battered parts of northern Durban, especially Inanda, causing massive damage to houses on Tuesday.

ANC eThekwini region spokesperson Mlondi MKhize said they had been inundated with calls for assistance from the affected communities, and commended the work done by eThekwini Municipality staff, the private sector and individuals who had offered assistance to the affected communities. “Once again, the people of eThekwini are picking up the pieces of what they have lost following a ravaging tornado which accompanied heavy rains and strong winds,” said Mkhize. He noted how a number of leaders, including eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, Public Works MEC Sipho “KK” Nkosi and Human Settlements Minister Nkhensani Kubayi, had visited the affected areas as part of assessing the damage and determining the help needed.

According to the spokesperson, Tuesday’s rain was a setback when considering that eThekwini was still recovering from the floods that affected different parts of KZN in April last year, and mainly the eThekwini region. “Although we have seen the building of houses, and restoration of water, electricity and repairs to damaged socio-economic infrastructure, we know that the recent disaster has reversed the gains we have made,” said Mkhize. He said governing party activists would continue to work with government staff, private sector and individuals to ensure that relief aid went swiftly to those in need. Tuesday’s downpour came just as Members of Parliament are on a fact finding mission to determine how money meant for relief efforts has been spent. This is after Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke told MPs that KZN had spent 4% of the money meant for relief aid.