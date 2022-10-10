ANC KZN branches expected to confirm endorsed leadership

Durban - Most branches in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to confirm the nominees announced by the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) for the top six leadership positions of the party at the upcoming elective conference. This despite delays in holding branch general meetings (BGMs) in many regions due to go-slows by ANC workers who are engaged in a dispute with the party over non-payment of salaries and issues with the scanning machines meant to capture the branch voting process.

The ANC in KZN last month said it would back Dr Zweli Mkhize for president, ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile for deputy, Stanley Mathabatha for national chairperson, Phumulo Masualle for secretary-general and Nomvula Mokonyane for deputy secretary-general, while the treasurer-general nominee has yet to be determined. Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma also announced that she would be running for president of the party. Mashatile, who is also acting secretary-general, said the deadline for branch nominations had been moved from October 2 to October 25 because BGMs had not taken place because of load shedding, industrial action by ANC staff, a high percentage of newly-elected branch secretaries not being familiar with the membership system and the need to upgrade scanner software.

EThekwini regional executive committee spokesperson Mondli Mkhize yesterday said that while there were delays in the BGMs, branches had confirmed that they had mandated the PEC to pronounce on the leadership preference for the conference. “More branches sat this weekend and we are hoping to hold all meetings before the deadline … but time will tell,” Mondli said. Zenzele Msomi, chairperson of the Harry Gwala region, said all branches were hoping to wrap up meetings by the middle of the month.

“The PEC made its leadership announcement after consulting with branches and the nominations are expected to reflect this,” Msomi said. Thandeka Ngidi-Mkhize, spokesperson for the General Gizenga Mpanza region, said some branches were expected to sit at the weekend but there were still concerns that the region might not meet the deadline. Mkhize, Dlamini Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa have all embarked on campaigns ahead of the crucial December conference.

Dlamini Zuma appears to have been endorsed by her branch in ward 32 in eThekwini, while sources said yesterday that former president Jacob Zuma’s branch in Nkandla has also given her their backing. Mkhize last week said his branch, ward 14 in the Moses Mabhida region, had joined numerous other branches in the country in nominating him to contest for the position of party president at the elective conference. Also last week, Mkhize, speaking at a Swami Narayan Movement event in Gauteng, said South Africans needed hope and renewal to collectively address the serious challenges facing the country.

“As a young democracy we have made major strides in addressing some of the major challenges of the past; however, South Africa today is at crossroads. “The levels of poverty, inequality and unemployment continues to be a burden that we must all jointly shoulder and address.” He said the low levels of economic growth, the energy crisis, food shortages and growing levels of social discontent, especially among the youth, necessitated urgent attention.