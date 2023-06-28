ANC KZN dismisses major demarcation proposals for eThekwini, says economic hub must not be impacted

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal ANC regions that were harbouring ambitions of becoming metros and wanted some strategic nodes in eThekwini to strengthen their plans have been told by the provincial structure that no areas in KZN’s economic hub are up for grabs. This was revealed by ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo at a media briefing yesterday that followed after the governing party’s meeting with its alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP.

He was commenting on some of the proposals before the Municipal Demarcation Board regarding the changing of municipal boundaries. Among the proposals was a plan for some parts north of the Durban city centre, including King Shaka International Airport and Dube Trade Port, falling to KwaDukuza Municipality which is under the Ilembe District Municipality, while Mkhambathini Municipality wanted parts of Cato Ridge’s industrial hub to fall under it, moves that would have had serious financial implications for eThekwini. The ANC General Gizenga Mpanza Region, where Ilembe is located, and the ANC Moses Mabhida Region, which is home to Mkhambathini Municipality, had said, when the proposal first emerged some months ago that they supported it.

The ANC provincial leadership had initially called on the regions to engage among themselves on the matter of the re-determination of boundaries under the auspices of the Municipal Demarcation Board, saying it would only be involved towards the end of discussions. Mtolo yesterday indicated that the province wanted no part of Durban to be taken away, citing how it provided employment to more than half of the province’s working population. “If there are municipalities that want to be metros, that is well and good for them, but they must not do so at the expense of collapsing eThekwini; they should formulate their local economic development strategies and attract investment. You cannot say you want to be a city by taking this or that part of eThekwini.”

Mtolo emphasised that while they supported the development of cities across the province, none should happen at the collapse of other towns. He noted that on the north, south and west sides of eThekwini, municipalities wanted parts of Durban, and said this was not development – it amounted to collapsing Durban. “EThekwini employs 65% of the population, development does not happen in reverse, it is progressive. Cities are built, not destroyed.

“EThekwini must be protected,” Mtolo stressed in defence of the province’s economic hub. He said it was a world-wide practice to protect economic hubs, adding that when the ANC regions were told of such a dynamic, they agreed that no parts of eThekwini should be taken away. One of the regional leaders, who wanted to remain anonymous, confirmed that they had agreed that eThekwini should be left untouched.

“It is true that what you will get from the ANC in the province is a decision that all of us have agreed to, and take ownership of,” said the leader. ANC eThekwini regional spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said they were happy with the position taken by the provincial leadership, as it would put an end to unnecessary speculation and uncertainty. He expressed the region’s belief that neighbouring municipalities could work together with the metro, as opposed to seeking to take parts of it.

“What the districts should consider is to have projects that complement the ones that are from eThekwini and are within their borders, that way they will be driving their own development, investing in their infrastructure, as opposed to wanting to take parts of eThekwini municipality,” said Mkhize. Earlier this year, the eThekwini Municipality made its stance on the matter clear. In a report tabled at a council sitting in April, eThekwini contended that the move, if approved, would take away a sizeable rates base, leading to financial strain for the city.