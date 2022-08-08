ANC KZN names Dube-Ncube as premier elect

This is after the ANC KZN leadership announced that it had concluded the selection process from three female candidates to decide who will succeed Sihle Zikalala who announced his resignation as KZN premier on Friday.

The three candidates who had been put forward for the post were Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer.

ANC KZN secretary Bhekinkosi Mtolo said in a media briefing on Monday, that the party was making history by announcing the first female Premier elect in the province.

“During Women’s Month, as the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal we have moved one step ahead towards the realisation of women emancipation. Today it is our great pleasure, to announce to you Comrade Nomusa Dube-Ncube as the premier nominee. She is not not new in a leadership position as she has previously served in the organisation and in government.”