ANC KZN names Dube-Ncube as premier elect

Durban - The ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership has named Nomusa Dube-Ncube as its premier elect on Monday.
This is after the ANC KZN leadership announced that it had concluded the selection process from three female candidates to decide who will succeed Sihle Zikalala who announced his resignation as KZN premier on Friday.
The three candidates who had been put forward for the post were Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer.
ANC KZN secretary Bhekinkosi Mtolo said in a media briefing on Monday, that the party was making history by announcing the first female Premier elect in the province.
“During Women’s Month, as the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal we have moved one step ahead towards the realisation of women emancipation. Today it is our great pleasure, to announce to you Comrade Nomusa Dube-Ncube as the premier nominee. She is not not new in a leadership position as she has previously served in the organisation and in government.”
He said Dube-Ncube has a Master’s degree in Public Administration and is pursuing a PhD at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
ANC Women’s League KZN co-ordinator Fikile Masiko said they were delighted at the prospect of a woman premier in KZN.
Masiko said the development was pleasing amid the continuous struggle for women to be recognised as equals when it comes to leading the government.
“This is truly a moment worth celebrating and paying homage to leaders such as Winnie Madikizela Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu for the role they played in the previous years. It is more so in that it happens during the month of August which is all about honouring the contribution of women,” Masiko continued.