ANC KZN says crime-fighting volunteers in CPFs, street committees in communities should be compensated

Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says a portion of the money set aside by provincial government departments to fight crime should be used to pay volunteers involved in crime-fighting initiatives. Addressing a media briefing at the party offices in Durban on Wednesday, ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo acknowledged that crime had emerged as a serious challenge in the province, and applauded the R10 million contribution by each provincial government department towards crime-fighting initiatives.

The crime-fighting initiative was first announced by KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube when presenting her office’s budget plan for the 2023/24 financial year at the KZN Legislature two weeks ago. Mtolo said the ANC KZN was of the view that part of the money should be used to pay crime fighters within communities. “The PEC (provincial executive committee) is firm on its position that this money must also be used to pay stipends to volunteers involved in Community Policing Forums, street committees and other crime-fighting initiatives,” said Mtolo.