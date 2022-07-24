ANC KZN sets sights on Top 6

Durban — Newly elected ANC KZN provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma said the party would as a collective decide on who they would nominate for a top six position at December’s national elective conference. Duma was elected provincial chairperson on Saturday, with KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane deputy chairperson, Bheki Mtolo provincial secretary, Sipho Hlomuka deputy secretary and Ntuthuko Mahlaba as treasurer.

Story continues below Advertisement

The election took some by surprise as apart from Hlomuka and Simelane, the rest have not been senior leaders in the party although this is part of the change that delegates were clamouring for. What is significant is that all five have been prominent youth league leaders in the province and have been part of the Provincial Executive Committee. Duma said he wanted to make it clear that the ANC is a national organisation and that will be a factor before the December conference.

“The ANC is one and it is a national organisation. It is always that as a province we want to select, identify and deploy one of our own. We are going to ensure that we identify among us a comrade that will play a potential role in the Top Six in the ANC nationally,” Duma said. He said he was happy with the way the conference had progressed and despite the contestation for position, there was optimism that all party members could work together. “The issue of service delivery is pivotal in society and we need to ensure that we all work together in the structures to do this,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement