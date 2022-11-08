ANC KZN strengthens its integrity committee

Durban - ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo says the party is strengthening its integrity committee and will assist the work of convenor Sipho Magwaza. At a media briefing on Tuesday, Mtolo said that a meeting of the provincial executive committee (PEC) had resolved that there was a need to add more teeth to the committee.

Former premier Willies Mchunu and former eThekwini municipality speaker Weziwe Thusi have also been added as committee members. “We want to expose those who are corrupt, and we want to encourage people to speak out and we want to root out the corrupt elements within our ranks. “The PEC will also create additional channels to report corruption, and this will demonstrate the attitude towards anti-corruption initiatives.”

Mtolo said strong action would follow after information on corrupt activity is received. He also said that former president Kgalema Motlanthe, head of the party’s national electoral committee, would be in Durban on Thursday to help oversee the party’s vote counting process as it consolidates the nominations from branches for national executive committee members ahead of the national elective conference. The ANC in KZN, in September, said it would back Dr Zweli Mkhize for president, ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile for deputy, Stanley Mathabatha for national chairperson, Phumulo Masualle for secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane for deputy secretary-general while the treasurer general nominee had yet to be determined.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma also announced that she would be running for president of the party. On Monday, ANC regional secretaries gathered at the party’s provincial headquarters in Durban to provide their reports on the nomination process so that the PEC could put together a consolidated report on the province’s preferred presidential candidate and other key national executive committee positions. It is understood that the majority of branches in the province have given former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize the thumbs up to face off against president Cyril Ramaphosa at next month’s elective conference.