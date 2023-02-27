ANC KZN urges party members to stop attacking each other on social media

Durban - Provincial chairperson of the ANC, Siboniso Duma, has urged party members to stop attacking one another on social media. Duma was addressing party members during a two-day lekgotla this past weekend in Durban.

He said while the ANC has withdrawn from the media and is no longer as outspoken about its achievement in government, it had become easy for comrades to lambaste each other even in the space of social media. “Criss-crossing harsh words on social media against one another.” Providing an example, Duma said a member could not talk ill about President Cyril Ramaphosa and then go and campaign under his name. “How do you go (to campaign on) the ground after you have spoken ill of him?”

He said how party members utilise the strength of social media these days is critical for the image of the ANC and urged them to be careful. Duma said the party members should rather focus on posting positives about the ANC. He said the party members did not share the good news happening in the party, but it easy was for negative messages to be circulated many times.