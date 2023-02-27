ANC KZN’s Duma calls for police officers to be rotated among stations to avoid them getting involved in crime

Durban - Provincial chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma, has called on the SAPS to consider rotating police officers to different areas to prevent them from becoming involved in criminal activities. Duma said community complaints about police revealed that some officers worked in one area for long periods and got involved in criminal activity there.

He was addressing ANC members during the provincial lekgotla yesterday. During his address, he covered many topics, including crime, accountability in governance and unity within the party. The crime statistics released recently by Police Minister Bheki Cele showed that in the period from October 1 to December 31 last year, most crime categories had shown an increase in the province.

Murder cases rose by 8.3%, rape was up by 13.3% and hijackings up by 19.8%. House robberies increased by 18.5% and business robberies went up marginally by 1.1%. Speaking on crime, Duma said the ANC should go back to having activist branches where communities could go to report issues. Duma said many communities lived in fear because of rampant crime, including murders, taking place.

“We do have a challenge when it comes to the SAPS, when we sit down with station commanders they tell us that there are some members in their command who they no longer trust and no longer share any information with. “If a police officer has stayed in a particular environment for a long time, they get familiar with the area and end up getting involved in criminal activity. Why don’t we rotate police officers in areas so that we can deal with crime? “We know the challenge of unions, that they must be engaged, but we find that there are police officers who do their jobs well and (others not).”

He said in areas such as Loskop (near Estcourt) communities had complained about police employed in the stock theft unit who now owned more cattle than residents. He said following the murder of one of the champions of the fight against cross-border crime, Judah Mthethwa in uMkhanyakude District, the community was angry with the ANC as they said they had informed the party that some police officers were involved in criminal activity, but nothing had happened. “Crime in KwaZulu-Natal is at unprecedented levels and the killing of people in a barbaric manner is now a common occurrence.