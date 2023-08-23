ANC launches charm offensive in KZN

Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will deploy its big guns that include two former premiers, Dr Zweli Mkhize and Senzo Mchunu, and veteran Cabinet member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, to meet with faith-based communities in the province. The move, announced by ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo yesterday, is part of the governing party’s strategy to drum up support ahead of the 2024 elections. Other members of the team are Bheki Cele, Mike Mabuyakhulu and Dr Blade Nzimande.

“The ANC has resolved to strengthen its relationship with leaders of different faith-based organisations and the institution of traditional leadership. Faith-based institutions and its leaders fought for the end of apartheid and ensured the dawn of a new democratic order,” said Mtolo. He added that because of this, the party wanted to ensure the religious community benefited from the government’s land reform programme. In addition to this, Mtolo announced that moves were under way for the erection of a statue of Prophet Isaiah Shembe, founder of the Nazareth Baptist Church, also known as the Shembe Church.

Mtolo also announced that the provincial executive committee was invoking clause 19.9.8 of the party’s constitution and would be directly supervising the work of the ANC caucus in eThekwini Municipality. The clause states that a PEC shall “supervise and direct the work of the ANC and all its organs in the province, including the ANC provincial and local government caucuses”. Mtolo said the main focus was to sharpen the oversight role played by deployees of the ANC in council and to strengthen service delivery.

He also dismissed the rumours of eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s recall by either the ANC’s regional or provincial structure. “Nobody wants to remove Kaunda,” the provincial secretary said. Mtolo also announced the suspension of the speaker of the Umzumbe Municipality on the KZN South Coast, saying he would not attend any party or council matters until his matter has been resolved.