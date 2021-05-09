ANC lobby group calls for urgent National General Council meeting

DURBAN - AN INTERNAL ANC radical transformation lobby group has called for an urgent sitting of the party’s National General Council to review the step-aside thorny issue, arguing the policy was being exploited to destroy former president Jacob Zuma’s perceived allies.

Reacting to the rumour of an impending arrest of Zuma, the Radical Economic Transformation Champion (RETC) body yesterday vowed to lobby “friends from African countries” to form a human shield around the embattled former head of state.

They called on the National Executive Committee (NEC) to lift the suspension of secretary-general Ace Magashule, arguing the suspension was invalid.

They expected their comrades to neither heed the step aside rule nor be suspended for disobeying it until its implementation process and plan were consulted upon with all party structures, including branches.

Those affected by the controversial policy include former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and two city councillors Zoe Shabalala and Thembelihle De Lange, among others.

In a veiled malicious intention against leaders perceived to be sympathetic to Zuma and his radical transformation agenda, the NEC had amended and misinterpreted the resolution of the 54th conference, the group argued.

“The NEC has no powers to amend any conference resolution without proper consultation with the members of the ANC, branches and structures,” the organisation said in a statement.

“The resolution says you must only summarily suspend those “who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down” and for that to happen there must be an organisational process (those facing cases to appear before the integrity or face disciplinary proceedings). In this instance, the ANC only issued a media statement and never held a process which includes consulting structures.

