Durban - The ruling party has expressed their sadness at the passing of S truggle veteran and stalwart, Comrade Derrick McBride, who passed away earlier this week.
"The passing of Stalwart Derrick McBride, who is also the father to MK veteran Robert McBride, is a huge loss to the entire mass democratic movement. McBride Senior and his son will be remembered for their heroic roles in the ANC special operations unit in Durban and the surrounding areas between 1981 and 1986," said African National Congress national spokesperson, Pule Mabe.
Mabe said McBride was unwavering and principled in his commitment to the liberation Struggle.