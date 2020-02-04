ANC mourns death of Struggle stalwart, Derrick McBride









Derrick McBride Photo: Marilyn Bernard Durban - The ruling party has expressed their sadness at the passing of S truggle veteran and stalwart, Comrade Derrick McBride, who passed away earlier this week.

"The passing of Stalwart Derrick McBride, who is also the father to MK veteran Robert McBride, is a huge loss to the entire mass democratic movement. McBride Senior and his son will be remembered for their heroic roles in the ANC special operations unit in Durban and the surrounding areas between 1981 and 1986," said African National Congress national spokesperson, Pule Mabe.

Mabe said McBride was unwavering and principled in his commitment to the liberation Struggle.





"For this, Stalwart McBride was imprisoned on Robben Island. His passing marks the end of a selfless revolutionary whose courageous life was dedicated to the Struggle for justice and the defence of our freedom. He was a humble, yet fierce fighter against apartheid and all its manifestations. Our nation and the liberation movement have lost a selfless and loyal servant," he said.





Mabe paid homage to McBride, adding that the people of South Africa will treasure McBride's memory as one of the country's most distinguished sons who consciously chose to fight a vicious regime at a time when it was not fashionable to do so.





Up to his last days, Stalwart McBride continued to be a loyal servant of the people of South Africa.





"He was not motivated by the pursuit of personal ambition, self-interest and an undying lust for power and self-privilege. Stalwart McBride was a genuine revolutionary committed to build a free, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa. As we remember the life of this servant of our people, we must make a solemn commitment never to betray the cause for which he was prepared to lay down his life," Mabe said.





" The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolescences to the McBride family. We hope they will find solace in the knowledge that the nation is with them at this difficult moment. May the revolutionary soul of Stalwart McBride rest in eternal peace," he said.





A source close to the family said they were yet to meet to arrange funeral plans.



