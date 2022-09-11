ANC NEC makes rule changes for election of leadership

Durban - Rule changes by the ANC national executive committee (NEC) came into effect on Sunday as branches across the country start the nomination process for the party leadership. The NEC is the party's highest decision-making body between conferences and controls the decisions of the national working committee and the provincial executive committees.

The NEC in recent years has been responsible for the contentious and divisive step aside resolution. On Friday, a special NEC meeting was held where the party issued new rules for the election of NEC members, including the racial, age and gender composition of its leadership. Unsurprisingly the rules prevent anyone charged with unethical or immoral conduct or serious crimes such as corruption from being elected. Among those who would be affected by the new rules is former health minister Zweli Mkhize, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

Scrutiny will be placed on how ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and the NEC deal with ANC chairperson and Mineral and Energy Affairs Minister Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during the state capture inquiry said evidence provided showed that Mantashe was seen by the leadership of Bosasa as a “brilliant connection”, but he added that there was no evidence of the company seeking to influence a particular official through Mantashe. “There is a reasonable prospect that further investigation will uncover a prima facie case against Mr Mantashe in respect of the offence of corruption.”

Zondo also recommended that Ramaphosa consider Kodwa's position because of his tainted relationship with controversial businessman and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay. The inquiry was told that Mackay funded Kodwa’s luxury holidays and also loaned him more than R1.7 million. The report reads: “The commission accordingly recommends that the president consider the position of Mr Kodwa as deputy minister of state security having regard to the fact that Mr Kodwa appears to find himself in a position where he is beholden by Mr Jehan Mackay,” read the report. The commission said though it had not seen evidence to show impropriety on the part of Kodwa in relation to attempts by Mackay to induce him to interfere with procurement processes in the interest of EOH, due to time constraints it could not independently investigate if Kodwa may or may have not done anything to influence the awarding of tenders.

