ANC prospects are dim for 2024 elections

Durban - The ANC has less than 15 months to regain the confidence of voters or it will face annihilation in next year’s general election. This is according to the party’s internal survey that has predicted that the 111-year-old party could lose control of six provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal.

ANC NEC member and newly appointed Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa delivered the sobering message to ANC members in eThekwini who had gathered for the party’s regional general council. Kodwa was deployed as a national executive committee member to address the delegates. He said the ANC was on the edge of a cliff and it would take members working together to pull it back. “Our internal survey shows that we could lose six provinces. After the next election, we would only govern (two) provinces. The survey, which is never wrong, shows that KwaZulu-Natal is one of the provinces that we are going to lose,” said Kodwa, adding that in 2015 the survey had accurately predicted that the ANC would lose all the big metros, especially in Gauteng.

Kodwa warned that many people in the party did not believe that this could happen, but the party had lost control of the metros in the 2016 elections. “Our survey shows that of the provinces that we’ll be governing, KwaZulu-Natal is not one of them,” said Kodwa to a loud gasp from attendees. “Do not think that that could not happen. We once governed the province of the Western Cape and the Cape Town Metro, but today the ANC has less than 20% of the vote there,” said Kodwa.

He said the party had less than 15 months to regain the confidence of voters and save the party from obliteration at the polls. He said MECs, councillors and ANC members should constantly be engaging with members of the public. “The MEC and the councillors should not be in the office. They should be with the people, attending to their needs. They should not lie to the people and promise them things that are not going to be delivered,” he said. Kodwa said the delegates should work hard like those MECs that had helped wrest the province away from the IFP. “We should go back to how we took control of the KwaZulu-Natal province. When the province was run by the IFP, we had four MECs in the IFP cabinet. These MECs knew where the voters were and worked hard to get those votes and the ANC took control of the province. Now we have 10 MECs, they should be working like those four MECs,” he said.

Kodwa urged party members to abandon factional politics in order to save the party. To drive home the point about the party’s precarious situation, Kodwa said after the 2021 local government elections the ANC had full control of only one metro. “In eThekwini, I cannot speak about the situation here as the situation is like this (coalition) and anything can happen. In another metro we have the majority of 51%. That is a majority of one councillor. If one councillor is absent from a meeting, we are done (can’t function), so every time there is going to be a council meeting the speaker has to call each and every councillor to make sure that they attend the meeting. There are about 200 municipalities in the country and about 163 of them are dysfunctional.