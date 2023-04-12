ANC regions in KZN divided over demarcation proposals

Durban - The ANC in eThekwini region has opposed the proposals which are before the Municipal Demarcation Board calling for some of its important economic zones to be incorporated into neighbouring municipalities. The ANC’s Moses Mabhida (Pietermaritzburg) and General Gizenga Mpanza (Stanger) zones, which sandwich eThekwini, have said they want Camperdown and King Shaka Airport to be part of their respective municipalities once borders are redefined.

The proposals, contained in a document drafted by the Municipal Demarcation Board, are up for public comment and have generated extensive discussions within the ANC, especially in the three regions. Mlondi Mkhize, the ANC’s eThekwini Region spokesperson, strongly opposed the proposals, questioning the practicality of stripping KZN’s economic hub of the airport, Dube Trade Port and Camperdown area. He contended that while the neighbouring regions had plenty of land, questions should be posed about their capacity to develop such areas.

“The fact is KZN should have more than one metro, but it is equally important that the regions should seek to complement each other as opposed to fighting among themselves when discussions over the proposals are taking place,” Mkhize said He added that eThekwini was keen to work with neighbouring regions to ensure that both uMgungundlovu and Ilembe districts made strides towards becoming metros. He noted how the Midlands region had potential to become an agriculture and livestock farming and production hub, a unique selling point with potential to attract more investors. Samora Ndlovu, ANC Moses Mabhida secretary, said they had engaged with the document and were convinced that Camperdown and Cato Ridge should remain under their region as there was potential for greater economic activity under them, as opposed to eThekwini.