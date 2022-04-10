ANC seeks extension at venue as eThekwini conference hangs in the balance

If all had gone according to plan, Sunday was meant to be the day allocated for the announcement of the office bearers, additional members, a presentation of the draft resolutions from the sectoral commissions and a closing address.

DURBAN - Kwazi Mshengu, convener of the task team responsible for the ANC eThekwini conference preparations, said they had approached the Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC for an extension as delays threatened to collapse the meeting on Sunday.

But by noon, it had become apparent that while there were some issues of credentials about voting rights, there were also critical issues that were threatening the conclusion of the entire conference.

Mshengu said they had approached the ICC for an extension as the conference was meant to end at 7pm.

“In the end we will have to find one another. The issue is that the KZN task teams have not been given voting status and this was a decision of the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC). The PEC decision cannot be changed by the conference. We are hoping for an extension at the venue and we will do everything possible. We are dealing with logistical management,” Mshengu said.