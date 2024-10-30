ANC to discuss step-aside rule changes

The ANC’s Integrity Commission (IC) will on Wednesday discuss amendments to its terms of reference and the step-aside guidelines, which are aimed at giving the commission more powers. The party’s national executive committee (NEC) resolved at a meeting at the weekend that members who have failed to appear before the IC in matters affecting them that stem from the Zondo commission final report should be referred to the party’s national disciplinary committee.

The IC deals with political and ethical complaints against members and serves as an advisory body to the NEC on matters affecting the image and reputation of the party. Last year, ANC leaders had been referred to appear before the party’s integrity commission over their role in state capture but only 34 of the 97 did so. Reverend Frank Chikane, who chairs the IC, told The Mercury that the commission will meet and discuss the amendments that emerged from the NEC meeting.

“This is a normal IC meeting and we will look at what the amendments mean for the role of the commission. We will hold a media briefing on the effectiveness of the changes. ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said that the NEC had approved the amendments to the terms of reference of the IC. He said that the most significant amendments relate to the establishment of an Appeals Panel that will consider appeals by members and leaders aggrieved by the outcomes of the Integrity Commission processes and decisions.

“The NEC resolved that members have a right to take the reports of the Integrity Commission on review should they elect to do so. “These will ensure alignment of the Integrity Commission processes with the rules of natural justice which are an integral part of our jurisprudence.” An ANC insider said that there was still scepticism around how disciplinary action will be taken in the party especially when the step-aside guideline is implemented, saying “processes have been used to sideline those who are not part of the dominant faction”.

The party’s controversial step aside policy, requires members charged with corruption or other serious crimes to voluntarily "step aside" from participation in party and government activities, or face suspension. “There is a feeling that the appeal process in these amendments will be used to frustrate the work of the IC and that factionalism will emerge in determining who is successful in an appeal or not.” Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu said the crucial question was whether the ANC had the intention to activate the recommendations of the Zondo Commission and if they did this, whether it would be implemented evenly.

“Those are critical questions in the context of the President of the ANC now admitting that the ANC is eating itself from within because of factional politics.” Mngomezulu said Mbalula had been tasked with speeding up the appeal process for the IC’s decision and questions would again be raised on the appeals committee’s decisions. “The question about the appeals committee that is going to put together is whether it will look at these matters in an even manner or will it also be informed by factional politics.”