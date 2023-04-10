Durban – ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said the party would support the SACP’s call for an inquest into Chris Hani's death, saying there must be reflection on reparations and on all the cases that came out of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). Hani’s widow Limpho Hani, Mokonyane, Zizi Kodwa and SACP leaders attended the event to mark the 30th anniversary of Struggle icon Chris Hani’s death in Ekurhuleni on Monday.

“These are some of the things that create unnecessary tension in the organisation and these are things that the highest structure of the organisation have agreed upon. “That inquest and others into the murders of many others…until now no one has come out to tell the truth. “There cannot be reconciliation until today … even Janusz Walus has not revealed everything that would have helped with closure.

“The only way to get closure over the assassination of Hani is through a national democratic revolution, a struggle together with the people of South Africa for a prosperous country where there is no hunger, no poverty, inequality,” said Mokonyane. Walus spent 28 years in prison for the assassination of Hani, but was released in December on the order of the Constitutional Court. He was placed on parole under strict conditions. In 1993, Walus was sentenced to death for Hani’s murder, but the sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment after the death penalty was abolished.