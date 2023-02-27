‘ANC top brass need to do introspection’

Durban - ANC MK veterans attending an event to mark the 42nd anniversary of the Matola raid say recent problems, including the decline in the quality of service from the government, including load shedding, demand a stronger social movement to deal with the challenge.
Matola, in Mozambique, had been a base for MK operatives and was attacked by apartheid special forces in the early hours of January 30, 1981, leaving 15 operatives, including Krishna Rabilal, dead.
The other operatives killed were Mduduzi Guma, Lancelot Hadebe, Mandla Daka, Daniel Molokisi, Steven Ngcobo, Vusumzi Ngwema, Thabang Bookolane, Themba Dimba, William Khanyile, Motso “Obadi” Mokgabudi, Collin Khumalo, Levinson Mankankaza, Albert Mahutso and Felix Magubane. Vuyani Mavuso, who was kidnapped during the raid, was later executed.
Yesterday, the Krishna Rabilal Foundation hosted an event to honour the fallen MK members in Durban.
Sunny Singh, one of the operatives, said that there was no denying that there were challenges in the democratic order.
ANC KZN’s Duma calls for police officers to be rotated among stations to avoid them getting involved in crime
ANC’s time running out, more political instability looms
Mbalula calls for party to make coalitions work after turmoil in councils
Murder accused ANC MP Sibusiso Kula’s appeal on his bail judgement has been struck off the role, case against him postponed to 14 March
“The Struggle has now taken on a new dynamic, and we need a civil society that will lend a hand and not be confrontational towards the government,” he told the gathering.
Nundlall Rabilal, Krishna’s brother, decried the current living standards, saying democracy had become a farce.
He cited potholes, collapsing infrastructure and the country’s declining education system as some of the reasons many people had become disgruntled with the government. He added that the ANC leadership needed to engage in introspection to ensure that it returned to the organisation’s founding principles of service to the public, not the pursuit of riches by the leadership.
One of the survivors of the raid, Mbulelo Musi, said the commemoration should be a rallying point for veterans to fight to ensure that the ANC’s value system of selflessness was restored.
“Freedom was not cheap, and that is why we must close ranks and ensure that values such as unity are restored.”