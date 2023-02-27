‘ANC top brass need to do introspection’

Durban - ANC MK veterans attending an event to mark the 42nd anniversary of the Matola raid say recent problems, including the decline in the quality of service from the government, including load shedding, demand a stronger social movement to deal with the challenge. Matola, in Mozambique, had been a base for MK operatives and was attacked by apartheid special forces in the early hours of January 30, 1981, leaving 15 operatives, including Krishna Rabilal, dead.

The other operatives killed were Mduduzi Guma, Lancelot Hadebe, Mandla Daka, Daniel Molokisi, Steven Ngcobo, Vusumzi Ngwema, Thabang Bookolane, Themba Dimba, William Khanyile, Motso “Obadi” Mokgabudi, Collin Khumalo, Levinson Mankankaza, Albert Mahutso and Felix Magubane. Vuyani Mavuso, who was kidnapped during the raid, was later executed. Yesterday, the Krishna Rabilal Foundation hosted an event to honour the fallen MK members in Durban. Sunny Singh, one of the operatives, said that there was no denying that there were challenges in the democratic order.

“The Struggle has now taken on a new dynamic, and we need a civil society that will lend a hand and not be confrontational towards the government,” he told the gathering. Nundlall Rabilal, Krishna’s brother, decried the current living standards, saying democracy had become a farce. He cited potholes, collapsing infrastructure and the country’s declining education system as some of the reasons many people had become disgruntled with the government. He added that the ANC leadership needed to engage in introspection to ensure that it returned to the organisation’s founding principles of service to the public, not the pursuit of riches by the leadership.