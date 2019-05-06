President Cyril Ramaphosa greets supporters as he arrives at the party’s final election rally at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday. AP African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Political parties wrapped up their election campaigns at the weekend, using the opportunity to encourage South Africans to cast their ballot. Yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the ANC Siyanqoba rally at a packed Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

EFF leader Julius Malema wooed supporters at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto while IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi delivered his address in Ulundi.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane spoke to supporters at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

Voting gets under way today with special votes. The Electoral Commission of South Africa said 774 094 voters were granted permission to cast special votes today and tomorrow. At least 452 418 of these votes will be cast during home visits by election officials accompanied by party agents and observers.

Yesterday, a confident Ramaphosa declared that the ANC would emerge victorious after Wednesday’s elections.

He said party members should ensure that supporters turned out in their numbers at the polls.

“iANC izonqoba nomakanjani (The ANC will win no matter what),” he said.

Ramaphosa said the election was a time to show the ANC’s prowess and emerge victorious to herald a new era of growth, renewal and transformation.

He said the ANC was determined to ensure that those found guilty of corruption and state capture would not be able to hold positions in the party, government or Parliament.

Ramaphosa said those who held public office should serve only the public interest, the people and not themselves.

He added that a lot had been done to restore the credibility of institutions that had been weakened, including the National Prosecuting Authority, the SA Revenue Service, the SAPS and the State Security Agency.

He said the ANC was entering an era of accountability and consequence management, and promised that those responsible for malfeasance and corruption would be held to account.

Ramaphosa said the ANC was working hard to restore its integrity and rebuilding structures to be in touch with people. “We are ready to serve our people, we’ll do what our people expect us to do,” he promised.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema said the country’s economy could soon be destroyed if the black majority remained on the sidelines.

He said white South Africans had continued to benefit heavily from the economy, land access and ownership at the exclusion of the black majority.

He added that the EFF would continue to remain unapologetic over its fight against inequality, white supremacy and white privilege, which he said white South Africans were intent on preserving. “They are scared of equality. We are not fighting against whites. We are fighting to sit at the dinner table. White people will no longer eat alone. We are coming to sit, but if they refuse on the dinner table, we are going to destroy that dinner table and no one is going to eat,” he said.

In Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi told voters that if they wanted to put a stop to administrative chaos in many municipalities which were currently under the ANC, they must look at his leadership legacy and vote for his party on Wednesday.

He made examples of the eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities in Durban and Pietermaritzburg, respectively, as among the ANC’s worst- performing municipalities.

“In 10 years of administration the governing party has driven our capital city (Pietermaritzburg) into the ground. Msunduzi owes a debt of R3 billion.

“You can see the riot in Durban as a result of MK (military veterans) members being given huge salary increases compared to their colleagues while they are doing the same jobs. eThekwini is in chaos,” he said.

He said there was stability in municipalities under the IFP’s administration, and as a result the party was regaining support in KZN.

THE MERCURY