ANC Women’s League leaders expected in KZN

Durban - The leadership of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) will be in KwaZulu-Natal this week to meet regional structures and explain the reasons behind their decision to nullify the body’s provincial conference held earlier this month. ANCWL national spokesperson Sarah Mokwebo confirmed on Monday that the decision to nullify the conference in which Nonhlanhla Khoza had emerged as the league’s KZN chairperson, was communicated to the ANC KZN provincial office on August 18 by email and WhatsApp.

The conference, which was held from August 4 to 7, was beset by delays and complaints from some members. Reacting to the decision, Mpume Mabaso, an ANC member from the eThekwini region, who was among those delegates that lodged a dispute regarding the conference, said she and her comrades felt vindicated. She said the decision has restored faith among the party’s rank and file.

“We knew from the very start that we would be vindicated because we presented facts and argued that the numbers of delegates that had registered to be part of the conference and those who were to vote simply did not tally, and that made the process questionable,” she said. Sibongile Khathi, who was appointed ANCWL KZN spokesperson after the now-nullified conference, said they were awaiting official confirmation regarding the matter. “It must be noted that the said letter has not been officially communicated to the elected provincial executive committee (PEC) of the ANCWL in KwaZulu-Natal, but somehow found its way onto social media platforms,” said Khathi.