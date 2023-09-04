ANC Womens’ league standoff in KZN

Durban - The insistence by some members of the ANC Women’s League that they remain the legitimate leadership structure in KwaZulu-Natal has demonstrated cracks within the league, leading to questions over whether they can pull in one direction, especially with the 2024 elections looming. As the league held regional conferences in eThekwini and Moses Mabhida this past weekend, questions were raised about whether it is led by the Provincial Task Team (PTT) led by Bongi SitholeMoloi or the structure led by Nonhlanhla Khoza as its chairperson.

The stand-off is the latest development from the chaotic elective conference last month, which was nullified following contentions from aggrieved members who said they had been sidelined because they wanted Sithole-Moloi to be the KZN chairperson. This past weekend, the slate that had won the nullified conference said it regarded itself as the appropriate structure to lead and accused its national body of making undemocratic decisions. “We believe some of the decisions of the national leadership of the ANCWL are detrimental to the democratic processes of the organisation. This includes the contents of the letter circulating on social media which alleges that the ANCWL national leadership has appointed the ANCWL Provincial Task Team (PTT) to lead the movement in KZN,” said spokesperson Sibongile Khathi. She questioned the make-up of the PTT, saying the interim structure consisted of members rejected by their branch delegates after alleged failures in addressing internal issues through established channels.

“We believe the appointment of the same comrades who were rejected by delegates at last month’s provincial elective conference to lead the PTT is an insult to the branch delegates. This move not only contradicts the cherished democratic values of the ANCWL, but also raises questions about the intentions of the ANCWL national leadership.” She accused the national leadership of failing to address the league’s challenges in the province, insisting that the latest action had caused further divisions in KZN. Khathi said the structure intended to continue fulfilling its duties and responsibilities as mandated by the delegates of the 6th KZN Provincial Elective Conference.