A war of words has erupted between the national ANC Women's League (ANCWL) and the ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership after the former accused party provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma of undermining Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

The league has accused Duma, who is also the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, of undermining the premier during the Rugby World Cup trophy tour on Saturday. A video circulating on social media shows Duma lifting the trophy with a Springbok player, a privilege many felt belonged to the premier. In a statement, the ANCWL said it was deeply concerned with “Duma’s ongoing and deeply regrettable actions” which it said had repeatedly undermined the authority and the leadership of the premier, Dube-Ncube.

The Kzn premier arrangement between Nomusa Dube and that guy Duma chairman of ANC in that province is no longer funny. Its embarrassing particularly in public spaces. Duma does not even pretend anymore. He does not respect the Premier. Nomusa naye must just leave that thing and pic.twitter.com/lfvXJjhGyW — Mhelembe_vuks (@MhelembEricVuks) November 5, 2023 It said these actions not only undermined Dube, but betrayed the principles of non-sexism and gender equality. “Gender equality is not just an ideal but a fundamental principle that the ANC identifies with. The actions of comrade Duma demonstrate a remarkable departure from this, from the essential value, perpetuating harmful gender stereotypes which have no place in the ANC or broader political discourse.” The statement said his behaviour was “disruptive to the harmonious functioning of the government”. It added that there had been cases where the provincial chair of the ANC was not appointed premier.

“In these instances, there was no precedent of undermining and disrespecting the premier based on their not being the provincial chair of the ANC, nor on the basis of their gender.” In response, the ANC in KZN fired back, and singled out ANCWL deputy secretary-general Dina Pule, whose name appeared on the statement, for criticism. ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele blasted the Women’s League for their statement, saying it was devoid of facts, and promised to release a detailed statement in response.

He said Dube-Ncube had written a letter explaining she had suggested that Duma be the one to lift up the trophy with the Springbok player due to his height matching that of the player. Mndebele said Duma had ensured that KZN had its first female premier when he could have taken the post. “He is the person who ensured that there is a majority representation of women in the provincial cabinet.”

“The ANC Women’s League statement is written by Dina Pule – who is Dina Pule? It’s the same person who when given an opportunity as a minister to uplift women chose to uplift her boyfriend. “Now who is Siboniso Duma? He is the person that ensured that KZN had its first female premier when he had every right to take that post, he is the person who ensured that there is majority of representation of women in the provincial cabinet,” he said. On his Facebook page, political analyst Makhosini Mgitywa said the ANC was wrong in the first place to appoint Dube Ncube.