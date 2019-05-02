Dumisani Moyo

DURBAN - An ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader was shot dead on Tuesday night in front of his teenage son. Dumisani Moyo, 35, had driven his vehicle into the yard of his family home in Shongweni when he came under fire from at least two gunmen.

He was shot seven times, and nothing was stolen.

In a statement yesterday, the ANCYL eThekwini region said it had learnt “with shock and sadness of the assassination of comrade Moyo”.

At the time of his death, Moyo was serving as the ANCYL chairperson of its branch in ward 7 (Shongweni).

His best friend and fellow ANCYL leader, Bonginkosi Cele, said while they did not want to speculate on the motive for the murder, it was not a robbery.

“The killers took nothing but his soul,” he said.

Cele said Moyo had not mentioned being threatened or harassed prior to his murder.

“At this point we do not know what could be behind the murder,” he said.

Cele added that Moyo had, earlier in the day, hosted a meeting with ANC volunteers who were part of the party’s election programme. He later went to fetch his son from a relative’s home and had just arrived home with him when he was killed.

“When they arrived home his son jumped out of the car to open the gate. As Moyo drove in, the assassins, who were already hiding inside the yard, emerged and opened fire. He did not even have a chance to get out of the car.

“He was driving an ANC-branded vehicle. Another vehicle parked in his yard that we use for elections was also damaged by bullets,” Cele said.

Cele added that Moyo’s teenage son had not been injured but had been left traumatised.

“He was still able to call us and tell us about the shooting, and they rushed Moyo to a clinic where he was declared dead on arrival.

“It seems that those who shot him had monitored him and decided to wait for him at his home,” he said.

Thinta Cibane, the ANCYL’s regional secretary, said Moyo’s death was a big loss.

“We know the contribution made by this young man to the emancipation of the community.”

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said they were investigating a case of murder.

