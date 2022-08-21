ANCYL ready for KZN conference

Durban – Following months of instability in which it has operated with an interim structure, the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal says it is ready to hold an elective conference where a new and permanent leadership will emerge. According to the league’s provincial spokesperson Sibonelo Nomvalo, the Provincial Congress Preparatory Committee (PCPC) in KZN held its special meeting on Thursday (August 18) in a bid to determine the state of readiness for the conference.

“The ANCYL PCPC in KZN has set itself an ambitious target of presiding over a united, fruitful, robust, peaceful and productive conference. It goes without saying that all ANCYL branches in KZN have a revolutionary responsibility to send delegates who will be part of the conference with the necessary political and theoretical ammunition that will enhance political discussions that will be suggestive of comprehensive mechanisms that will get rid of socio-economic catastrophes to which young people are on the receiving end,” said Nomvalo. He added that the committee decided that the conference would be held on the first weekend of September. “The PCPC conceded to the fact that there is absolutely no stumbling block circumventing a successful conference both administratively and politically hence it remains firmly optimistic that the dates (chosen) are suitable,” stressed Nomvalo.

The ANCYL has officially opened leadership discussions in which members are permitted to lobby and campaign for their preferred candidates for the congress. The league has been under the guardianship of the Provincial Task Team. THE MERCURY