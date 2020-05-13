Andile Mbuthu’s death prompts station probe

Durban - Police Minister Bheki Cele has ordered an investigation into the Tongaat Police Station following alleged questionable conduct by officers who handled the report of an assault and disappearance of a matric pupil. According to Cele, the family of 16-year-old Andile “Bobo” Mbuthu and the community have both raised concerns about how the police station is operating. Cele, who was accompanied by the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, and police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula visited the police station. The trio then made their way to the Wewe River where human remains, believed to be that of Andile’s were found. They also went to the crime scene where Andile was allegedly assaulted.

Andile went missing two weeks ago after he was accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern in oThongathi.

The six suspects arrested for Andile’s kidnapping and murder are to appear at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court next week for a formal bail application.

Local police have been criticised for their failure to act swiftly when they were alerted about the teenager’s disappearance.

Cele said reports of a broken relationship between the police and the community had been received. He vowed that Jula would investigate the allegations and revert to the family.

“The family is on the downside, especially the mother and the uncle as they have lost a bright young man.

“They also think the police at the station level could have done better. We will take the matter forward and hope that it is resolved,” said Cele.

Andile’s mother Gugulethu Mbuthu, who spoke to The Mercury said that if the police had acted with speed, her son would have been alive.

She said there was no progress in the investigation until the provincial team took over.

An emotional Mbuthu said she had been contacted by her relatives who told her that her son was being assaulted at the local tavern.

She said since the suspects knew where her son was residing, they should have taken him to his parents or to the police station.

“I am still feeling the pain even today. I can’t even sleep well at night. For them to beat him up like that really killed me inside,” she said.

“I could not even eat because all I did was to think about him and wonder if he ate something wherever he was.

“I would just think about him and cry non-stop thinking about my son. In my life, I have never experienced such pain,” said Mbuthu.

She said her son’s spirit would rest in peace knowing that the suspects won’t return to the community.

She described Andile as a fun character who had dreams of becoming an engineer and was committed to passing his matric with flying colours.

“He was very smart and he would advise me as well about most things, including the need to save money. He hoped to one day have his own business,” she said.

Community Police Forum member Vincent Shandu said as a community they no longer want the police at the local station and want them to be moved elsewhere.

Shandu accused the police of not taking their work seriously.

