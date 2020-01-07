Durban - Eskom’s new chief executive took charge of the crisis-plagued power utility on Monday, embarking sooner than planned on the mammoth task of fixing the troubled government parastatal.
André de Ruyter will oversee a government plan to split state-owned Eskom into three units - for generation, transmission and distribution - in an attempt to make it more efficient. He assumes the hot seat as the country recovers from stage 2 load shedding, and fears more cuts ahead as business resumes in the next two weeks.
In its current form Eskom is widely viewed as the biggest impediment to economic growth, though the restructuring plan has taken shape against a backdrop of high unemployment, and unions have pledged to fight it.
De Ruyter had been due to start work on January 15, but the sense of crisis surrounding Eskom, which has been leaderless since July and imposed the latest in a long run of power cuts at the weekend, persuaded him to take the helm early.
Saddled with unreliable coal-fired power stations, Eskom has struggled to meet demand since 2007, forcing it into several rounds of extensive power cuts. Outages last year dented economic output and shook investor confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration.