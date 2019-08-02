Sibusiso Sithole Picture: INLSA

Durban - IT took councillors of the embattled Msunduzi Municipality just 45 minutes to “study” more than 2000 pages of reports contained in two thick agendas. Their speed was, however, assisted by the fact that most of the information was old, outdated and brought before them merely for noting purposes.

Some opposition councillors complained that the meeting was a waste of time.

Members of the executive committee (Exco) met yesterday morning for their weekly meeting, a day after a full council meeting on Wednesday.

During yesterday’s Exco meeting, acting municipal manager Nelly Ngcobo told the councillors that the information was old.

“These reports have been brought for noting because they have been overtaken by events,” she said.

The tabling of outdated reports was one of the issues that has irked administrator Sbu Sithole.

In an interview with The Mercury recently, he said councillors were being hampered from playing their oversight role due to agendas that were voluminous and filled with outdated information.

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said yesterday’s meeting was not about oversight but compliance.

“I spent about two hours studying those documents in preparation for that meeting and yet spent 45 minutes in Exco going through them,” he said.

“The administrator warned us that we might have to deal with old items for the purpose of noting them, even if its pointless, because if we are unable to do so we will be contravening legislation.”

DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said he was left frustrated.

“On Wednesday, we had a very long council meeting and we still made time to study the Exco agenda. But we find that 90% of the information is old. What happened there today is the reason the council is in trouble,” he said.

Sithole told councillors on Wednesday that the structure of their meetings needed to change. He said instead of every councillor speaking on an item, they should adopt a similar speaking format to that of Parliament or the provincial legislature where one person spoke on a particular topic.

The Mercury