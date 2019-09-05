EFF provincial chairperson Vusi Khoza. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has fired several councillors in municipalities across the province, accusing some of them of recklessness and greed. The party confirmed it had dismissed 11 councillors from the uMgungundlovu, Amajuba, Umkhanyakude and Ugu District municipalities. It also fired three regional secretaries.

Some of the dismissed councillors, who declined to be named, described their dismissals as a sham.

One claimed that councillors were axed to eliminate those who might pose a threat to the ambitions of the current provincial leaders as the party prepares for its national conference in December.

“This is a purge. They are getting rid of anyone who might be a threat,” said one of the councillors.

He added he had been charged with failing to participate in election campaigns.

“At the time I had been suspended from the party and told not to be involved in any party activities and not even wear party regalia in public, and yet I am charged with that.

“They also claim that I failed to attend a disciplinary hearing. But I was there, their case collapsed. I received a letter on Monday telling me I had been dismissed. Many councillors were fired based on nonsensical charges.”

Another councillor said he had received a notice on a weekend to appear for a disciplinary hearing the following Monday.

“I called the prosecutor to ask for a postponement. For more than a month I did not hear back from them until Monday, when I received a letter that I had been fired.”

He said his dismissal letter said he had been fired for not attending the hearing. However, he had initially been charged with failing to obey his caucus.

“This is only the beginning. This is part of a purge as the provincial leaders are looking to remove about 52 councillors. They want to put people close to them in these positions,” said the source.

Another EFF member in Ugu said two councillors in the district had been fired.

EFF provincial chairperson Vusi Khoza confirmed that the councillors had been fired.

He said they had been dismissed for several reasons, including failing to attend disciplinary hearings. He also claimed that some had been “greedy”.

“The EFF took a position that we would not allow any double dipping (drawing two salaries from two government jobs at the same time).

“We had two councillors, one still holding a position as a teacher and the other worked in the Department of Health. We told them to choose one career. They should either be civil servants or councillors, but they failed to choose,” he said.

He dismissed talk of a purge saying the party had not even started preparing for the conference.

The fired councillors have 20 days to appeal against their dismissals.

The Mercury