Anger over Sharks Board fireworks sales decision

Growing decision by the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board to permit fireworks sales at its Durban premises has caused an uproar, with an environmentalist and opposition party questioning the controversial move. The Sharks Board is facing growing demands to reverse its decision this week ahead of Diwali, the festival of lights.

The environmental entity has leased out a building at its premises in Durban to a business selling fireworks. According to a notice, the sale began on Sunday and ends on Thursday. As a state entity that falls under the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea), the board is tasked with the protection of marine life. Following these revelations, a ratepayers’ group, an opposition party and an environmental organisation have spoken out against the decision, stating it reflects poorly on an entity entrusted with environmental protection to be linked to the sale of fireworks.

DA MPL and the party’s Edtea spokesperson, Shontel De Boer, stated that they have been informed by the entity that an agreement with the business allows for the sale of fireworks, but they cannot be lit on the premises. She also inquired whether the proper permissions were obtained for the sale of fireworks. “When I asked how they allow this, the representative said they hire out the hall, and this is part of their income generation.”

The chairperson of uMhlanga Ratepayers Association, Terri Maclarty, said that the Sharks Board’s decision was in poor taste. “Personally, I find this decision to be in poor taste for an organisation that aligns itself with the environment; it is such a huge conflict of interest. We do not want to be prescriptive and tell people what they can or cannot do, especially regarding religious matters, but we urge the metro police to enforce the by-laws concerning the use of fireworks.” Ward councillor Bradley Singh described the decision as a “slap in the face” for marine life, stating that it was unacceptable for an institution meant to protect marine life to allow its premises to be used for the sale of fireworks.

“The unit falls under Edtea, and we have asked our members of the legislature to look into the matter.” Desmond D’Sa, co-ordinator of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA), said the decision was motivated by greed. “Whether it is marine life or other species of animals, fireworks should never be sold at these places, and those trying to promote that they can coexist are fooling themselves to the detriment of marine species. It is greed that drives this reality. Fireworks will harm the environment and animals,” he said.

Sinenhlanhla Mthembu, the Edtea spokesperson, said the arrangement was above board. She said the business selling the fireworks had a permit and the arrangement therefore remained above board as long as the fireworks are not being used at the premises. When contacted by The Mercury on Monday, a representative of the business selling the fireworks said they did not have a comment at this stage.