Anger over visa deal with Ukraine

Tensions in the Government of National Unity (GNU) have played out yet again with a public disagreement between Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber and the presidency over South Africa’s visa-free agreement with Ukraine. On Sunday, Schreiber announced a significant agreement for visa-free access for Ukrainian holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports to South Africa, expressing pride in this historic move.

“We continue to see Ukraine as a valued ally, who supported us right from the beginning, from the days of our Struggle against apartheid, right through to now,” he said. In response, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya expressed concerns about the timing of the announcement, asserting that the president had not yet formally authorised Schreiber’s signing of the agreement. “It is unclear how the minister can announce the signature of an international agreement without prior formal authorisation,” he stated, setting off speculation regarding internal government dynamics.

The issue came as Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola hosted his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Andrii Sybiha, at a meeting on Monday. The outcomes of their meeting are expected to be announced in due time. The public dispute echoes broader discontent within the ruling alliance, particularly following Ramaphosa’s recent remarks ahead of the 16th BRICS Summit that identified Russia as a key ally of South Africa. None of the DA’s Cabinet ministers travelled with Ramaphosa to attend the BRICS Summit. His statements were met with sharp criticism from DA leader John Steenhuisen, who emphasised that the DA does not recognise an authoritarian regime — particularly one engaged in a contentious military conflict— as a legitimate ally.

Steenhuisen, who serves as Minister of Agriculture in the GNU, said: “The Democratic Alliance distances itself from recent comments made by President Ramaphosa during bilateral engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he stated that Russia is a valuable ally and friend.” The DA however expressed support for the visa agreement, labelling it a significant gesture of solidarity towards Ukraine, a country that provided support to anti-apartheid activists during South Africa’s Struggle against oppression. Magwenya said the visa waiver discussions with Ukraine commenced in 2020, although progress faced delays due to the pandemic and governmental transitions in Ukraine.

He emphasised that this agreement was limited to officials with diplomatic passports, signalling South Africa’s unwavering commitment to peace talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “The agreement is for official and diplomatic passports only. It is not for all citizens. Secondly, the process has been in the making since 2020. However, there were delays caused by Covid-19, the war, and a change of ministers on the Ukraine side. The agreement will assist with the travel of our senior officials that participate in the peace formula talks,” he added. Speaking on the sidelines of ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Boksburg, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula on Monday said Ramaphosa would not sell out to the DA.

The ANC was also launching an education programme to combat internal factionalism and strengthen leadership. He said the DA was disrespecting the ANC, because they did not win the outright majority vote in the May 29 election. “The DA is disrespectful towards the ANC and they won't stop. They do this because we did not win power, we did not win an outright majority. But it doesnt mean that the less that we have, that we will succumb. I know that Matamela (Ramaphosa) will never sell us out in leading the ANC in that GNU,” he said.

Mbalula was confident that the ANC would come back to power and rule again. The EFF also condemned the announcement by Schreiber. The EFF accused the DA of aligning with Western imperialist and Zionist interests, which they claim threaten national sovereignty and South Africa's anti-imperialist stance. The EFF also criticised Schreiber personally, referring to him as "white privileged" and accusing him of being disconnected from South Africa’s anti-imperialist allies.