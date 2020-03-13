Animals lovers furious after lion is shot at Kruger National Park

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Animal lovers are up in arms after a lion was shot at the Kruger National Park on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the Park confirmed that the lion had entered the Berg n Dal living quarters early on Thursday morning.

Early this morning a lion entered the Berg n Dal living quarters. The Ranger was called to the scene and tried to coax the animal out of the area with no success. Regrettably the animal had to be destroyed because of the threat to human life. Contact: Ike Phaahla: 013 735 4363 — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) March 12, 2020

"The ranger was called to the scene and tried to coax the animal out of the area with no success," the Park said.

The Park's spokesperson, Ike Phaahla said the animal had to be put down as it posted a threat to human life. The Park added that the lion did not appear to be well and a post mortem would be conducted.

A post mortem will be conducted this morning as the lion was not in a good condition — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) March 12, 2020

Residents acted in outrage, demanding that the Park step up measures to keep both humans and animals safe.

It is believed that a leopard had also come into contact with humans at the park.

Surely darting and relocation would have been appropriate?? or was it too much of a burden? Terrible attitude for so called conservationists. Language used is disgraceful too. — Eddie McDonnell (@themacdaddy0) March 12, 2020

This is shameful! ITS a LION, it's supposed to be in the park. What's not supposed to be there are humans! Get your act together and STOP DESTROYING WILDLIFE. GET IT? WILD. LIFE. You can't have it both ways, either its a resort or a wild. life. sanctuary. Disgusting & shameful — Carol Ann Brand (@BrandcaAnn) March 12, 2020

Unacceptable....dart the lion for goodness sake !!!!!!!!!!!

— Craig Marais (@CraigMaraisCTN) March 12, 2020

So sad that the Lion had to be put down😢😭but people must understand that to go around in that camp with all the vegetation and loooking for a lion to dart - very dangerous 🤷‍♂️If Sanparks had waited or ignored it - think about what could have happened then😲 — Safariholic🐆🦏🐠🐋🐅 (@RemmerPeter) March 12, 2020

How long did he try to coax the lion?Why was it not darted and examined by a vet? How can you possibly justify the "destruction" (peculiar choise of words) of a lion for roaming into a camp. How about alerting residents to stay put? Appears to be bad conservation management! — AnneliW (@Anna_Afrika) March 12, 2020

The Mercury