The lion was put down after it had wandered into a living quarters at the park on Thursday. The Park said they tried to lure the lion but it did not work. REUTERS, BAZ RATNER
Animals lovers furious after lion is shot at Kruger National Park

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 21m ago

Durban - Animal lovers are up in arms after a lion was shot at the Kruger National Park on Thursday. 

Taking to Twitter, the Park confirmed that the lion had entered the Berg n Dal living quarters early on Thursday morning. 

"The ranger was called to the scene and tried to coax the animal out of the area with no success," the Park said. 

The Park's spokesperson, Ike Phaahla said the animal had to be put down as it posted a threat to human life. The Park added that the lion did not appear to be well and a post mortem would be conducted.

Residents acted in outrage, demanding that the Park step up measures to keep both humans and animals safe. 

It is believed that a leopard had also come into contact with humans at the park. 

 Unacceptable....dart the lion for goodness sake !!!!!!!!!!!

