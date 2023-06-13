Durban – Provisional results released by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) revealed that of the more than 16 000 runners who started the down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on Sunday, over 92% finished. CMA chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo said this year’s Comrades Marathon was phenomenal.

The association said there were more than 16 000 runners at the start and nearly 15 000 of them finished the race. This year’s Comrades had a 92.68% finish rate – the highest in the history of the race, said the CMA. The association hosted a 2023 Comrades Champions prize-giving breakfast on Monday, presented by Brand South Africa, at the Southern Sun Elangeni Hotel.

At the event were race winners Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn, who both claimed their second victories, other top performers, CMA sponsors and partners, government dignitaries and road-running officials. “Nedbank Running Club’s Dijana won the men’s race in a time of 5:13:58; breaking David Gatebe’s 2016 best time of 5:18:19 by over four minutes, while Steyn claimed her victory in a time of 5:44:54, breaking Frith van der Merwe’s 34-year stranglehold on the women’s best time of 5:54:43 by more than 9 minutes,” said the CMA. Ngcobo congratulated the winners of the 96th Comrades Marathon.

“We commend these two superb athletes on their proudly South African performances and take immense pride in celebrating their victories and new best times,” he said. “The Mercury” reported on Monday that Johannes Maros Mosehla, 81, of Limpopo, broke a 34-year record during the 87.7km ultramarathon. The top 10 men to finish the 2023 Comrades Marathon: 1. Tete Dijana, RSA, of Nedbank RC AGN, in a time of 05:13:58.

2. Piet Wiersma, Netherlands, of Nedbank RC International, in 05:14:01. 3. Edward Mothibi, RSA, of Nedbank RC AGN, in 05:17:34. 4. Gordon Lesetedi, RSA, of Pan African Resources, in 05:20:43.

5. Rufus Photo, RSA, of Murray & Roberts LIMA, in 05:21:48. 6. Johannes Makgetla, Kenya, of Nedbank RC AGN, in 05:23:34. 7. Teboho Sello, Lesotho, of Maxed Elite Lesotho, in 05:24:23.

8. Aleksei Beresnev, Russia, in 05:24:41. 9. Gift Kelehe, RSA, of Pan African Resources in 05:27:53. 10. Joseph Manyedi, RSA, of Nedbank RC AGN, in 05:29:49.

The top 10 women to finish the 2023 Comrades Marathon: 1. Gerda Steyn, RSA, of Phantane AC, in 05:44:54. 2. Adele Broodryk, RSA, of Nedbank RC AGN in 05:56:26. 3. Carla Molinaro, RSA, of Phantane AC, in 06:00:23.

4. Dominika Stelmach, Poland, of Nedbank RC International, in 06:06:02. 5. Caitriona Jennings, Ireland, of Nedbank RC International, in 06:10:27. 6. Alexandra Morozova, Russia, in 06:14:33.

7. Petra Pastorova, Czechia, of Nedbank RC International, in 06:22:34 8. Noora Honkala, Finland, in 06:25:00. 9. Camille Chaigneau, France, of Nedbank RC International, in 06:26:58.