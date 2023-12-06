Another clean audit for City of uMhlathuze local municipality

The DA in KZN congratulates the City of uMhlathuze local municipalty for securing another clean audit for the 2022/23 financial year, as awarded by the auditor-general. Dean Macpherson, the DA’s KZN chairperson, said that this marked another accolade in a series of clean audits for the thriving municipality.

The latest clean audit by the municipality, governed by the IFP and DA was a clear sign of what could be achieved when parties worked together and put the residents first, he said. Macpherson added that the DA looked forward to deepening their service-delivery pact, and believed the latest clean audit was an indication of what lay ahead for this working partnership. “A much-needed turning point is upon this province and its municipalities, beginning with such impressive outcomes and going into what lies ahead after next year’s crucial 2024 elections.”

Macpherson said that this achievement was not just another run of excellence but was vital as it marked a municipality’s ability to be able to serve and deliver to its residents to whom a municipality is accountable. The City of uMhlathuze local municipality said they were celebrating 11 years of clean governance and fiscal discipline.