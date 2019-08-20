Picture: Bernie Joubert

Durban - uShaka Marine World has been honoured with an award in the Tourism category after being named as a finalist in the 16th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards by Topco Media and Communications. The Standard Bank Top Women Awards recognises those organisations whose efforts have been uplifting women in business and society in general over the past 25 years of democracy and who look set to continue to do so for the next 25 years.

uShaka Marine World has shown a continuous commitment to building an inclusive economy and changing the face of business in South Africa. uShaka Marine World’s contributions to and achievements in women’s empowerment

“By driving discussions around gender for the past 16 years, we have encouraged both men and women to change their understanding of women’s role in business and society," said Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media and Communications.

Being identified as a Top Gender-empowered business at South Africa’s premier gender empowerment event gives winners a platform to promote their achievements and become a source of inspiration for sector peers. With its many accomplishments, uShaka Marine World will certainly do the same.

uShaka Marine World’s CEO, Dr Stella Khumalo, was extremely excited to receive this award.

“I would like to thank all involved on behalf of a team that includes a large proportion of women. After participating in our Good to Great programme and striving to make the guest experience exceptional, they have all played a huge role in the uShaka Marine World success story. Our focus is on continuous improvement, differentiation and diversification. We are extremely proud of the fact that uShaka Marine World exhibits a particularly high standard of corporate governance and has received clean audits for four years in a row. In addition, we have won a number of awards showing that service excellence in our own sector remains a top priority,” she added.

Following the awards, Topco Media and Communications will release its Top Women Leaders publication. One of the country’s most well-respected gender empowerment platforms, the annual magazine showcases the top women-owned and -managed companies in South Africa.

The Mercury