Another massive fuel cut on the cards for May

Durban - The Automobile Association (AA) has predicted a huge fuel price cut in May. According to the AA, the globally destructive economic instability has pushed fuel prices into drastic retreat. Commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund, the AA said that coming in the wake of March’s record fuel price reductions, South Africa was probably set for the second month of record fuel price drops for some fuel types. This would be the second consecutive record drop in fuel prices after a big drop at the end of March in which the price of petrol dropped by almost R2 while the diesel price decreased by R1.40. The AA said the mid-month data showed petrol down by a massive R1.89 a litre, with illuminating paraffin dropping by R1.88 and diesel by R1.17.

“The irony is that this has come at a time where motorists and businesses are severely limited as to how they can use their vehicles,” it said.

The association said that the factors which set off the plunge in oil prices before the Covid-19 pandemic placed much of the world in lockdown had now been resolved.

“The spat between Russia and Saudi Arabia has ended with an agreement which is expected to see global oil production reduced by nearly 10 million barrels a day in a bid to support oil prices,” said the AA.

“World commerce has all but collapsed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even assuming a fairly rapid end to the pandemic, it will take many months for the global economy to work up a new head of steam, and possibly years before it returns to pre-Covid-19 levels. We expect it to be a long while before substantial oil price hikes are a reality,” it said.

The Mercury