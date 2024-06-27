Another mpox death confirmed in KZN

A man has died in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal and two more cases have been confirmed in Gauteng, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed mpox cases to 16, since the outbreak began last month. The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that a 41-year-old man had mpox-like symptoms including a rash all over his body but was never in hospital.

“The man died at his home and tests were done which came back positive for mpox on Sunday. This is the second death recorded in KZN. “The other two cases were confirmed in Gauteng including a 43-year-old man who was diagnosed on Saturday at a private health facility in Johannesburg, and a 29-year-old male diagnosed in a Mamelodi health facility on Friday. “They presented with symptoms indicative of disease and had no international travel history,” said Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale.

The country has recorded eight cases from KwaZulu-Natal, seven from Gauteng, and one from Western Cape, with all cases being men, aged between 23 and 43 years old. As cases continue to rise, the department and other stakeholders are working to prevent and control mpox outbreaks and eliminate transmission of the disease. Mohale said the department has embarked on a health education drive with funeral parlours on how to handle the human remains of those who died due to suspected or confirmed mpox. He also allayed fears of possible travel restrictions and a lockdown, saying the World Health Organization (WHO) has not recommended any restrictions.

“However, it is important for travellers from mpox-endemic countries to seek health care if they are ill and to alert health officials about their travel for clinical guidance,” said Mohale. To help curb the transmission of mpox, the Border Management Authority (BMA) also announced that it is implementing screening processes for travellers entering the country at all ports of entry. Last week the Health Department announced that the WHO had donated a batch of the mpox specific treatment, Tecovirimat, also known as TPOXX or ST-246. The donated 10 doses of this treatment are to be issued in severe cases, and the process to secure more treatment and vaccines is under way.

As the disease is characterised by sustained human-to-human transmission via direct skin-to-skin and sexual contact, and people living with HIV are disproportionately affected, the Health Department urged people to take precautionary measures. “Hand hygiene is one of the effective ways to protect people from getting sick and prevent transmission of diseases, hence people are reminded to always wash hands with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, especially before eating or touching your face and after use of the bathroom. “Anyone can contract mpox regardless of age, gender or sexual orientation. Mpox is preventable and manageable, and treatment for both mild and severe cases is available.”