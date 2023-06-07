Another SIU investigation into the affairs of Umgeni Water

Durban - Two contracts awarded by Umgeni Water Board (UWB) have triggered a second investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the affairs of the entity. One contract is related to the provision of security and another related to a social facilitation and community engagement programme.

The SIU investigation was gazetted this past Friday. An initial investigation by the SIU into the affairs of UWB, is already under way. According to media reports about the first investigation, the SIU investigators were probing the procurement and contracting for goods, works and services by Umgeni Water. Board members, officials and employees of Umgeni Water were also investigated for possible fraudulent or corrupt activities. Unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by Umgeni Water also came under the spotlight.

In this latest probe, the SIU said in a statement that President Cyril Ramaphosa had signed a new proclamation authorising it to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the UWB, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state through corruption and negligence. “The SIU is empowered by Proclamation 122 of 2023 to investigate two contracts at the UWB. “The first is a contract for security and guarding services, and the second tender relates to Social Facilitation and Community Engagement for the UWB infrastructure projects for a period of five years.

“The SIU will investigate unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by UWB in relation to the mentioned contracts. “Furthermore, the investigation will delve into any improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of UWB or the state, the applicable service providers, or any other person or entity in relation to the allegations,” it said. The statement added that the proclamation covered allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between March 1, 2018, and June 2, 2023, the date of the publication of the proclamation or before March 1, 2018, and after the date of the proclamation that were relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involved the same persons, entities or contracts investigated.