Appeal for public assistance to locate two alleged fraudsters believed to be in Pietermaritzburg

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for two men in connection with an allegedly fraudulent truck sale that took place in May 2021. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the police in Port Shepstone are seeking the assistance of community members in locating the suspected fraudsters, whose warrants of arrest were issued by the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on April 18 this year.

Netshiunda said Nzuzo Nkuthalo Njilo and Kwanda Ntshangase are on the police’s wanted list in connection with a case of fraud. He said the two suspects are alleged to have masqueraded as salesmen who pretended to be selling a truck in May 2021. “The unsuspecting buyer went and physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg and later paid the two a substantial amount of money.

“The truck was never delivered and since then the duo could not be contacted and their whereabouts remain unknown,” said Netshiunda. According to Netshiunda, police have uncovered that certain information on the sales agreement was fraudulent and a criminal case was duly opened. “The duo are believed to be in the vicinity of Pietermaritzburg,” he said.