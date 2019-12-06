Application launched to name a road after first indentured labourer who stepped off SS Truro









An application has been made to eThekwini Municipality to have one of the roads in the city centre named after an indentured labourer - Davarum - who was the first to disembark when the SS Truro arrived in Durban, in 1860. The application was made by the 1860 Indentured Labourers Foundation Verulam, in an effort to preserve the history and heritage of Indian Indentured Labourers, and recognise the role they have played in the province. The foundation's spokesperson, Anand Jayrajh said they submitted the request to the city last week and were hopeful of a positive response. "The majority of the present-day South Africans, of Indian descent, who constitute a successful, vibrant and integral component of South Africa, trace their roots to these brave and indomitable pioneers. "These descendants are in every facet of society today, continuing to contribute to a cohesive South Africa for all and we want to pay homage to that," he said.

The foundation wants a prominent road in central Durban to be considered. However, Jayrajh said they would leave the choice of the road up to the municipality.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city would always value the contribution made by the Indian community, since their arrival in the country as indentured labourers, in 1860.

“The city would have no reason to disregard suggestions, aimed at honouring heroes of this country, from the Indian community.

“With regard to this application, we will investigate if indeed it was received and, if so, the community concerned will be updated on its status,” Mayisela said.

According to historical records, the SS Truro anchored off Durban’s shores, on November 16, 1860, bringing the first batch of 342 indentured labourers from India.

The Immigrant Agent Edmund Tathum was still in Pietermaritzburg at the time the ship anchored in Durban. He galloped overnight to Durban to take up his duties and the passengers disembarked on November 17.

According to the ship list, the first indentured labourer to disembark was Davarum, who came from Madras. He was assigned on March 3, 1860, to JL Crompton.

Apart from the initiative to persuade the municipality to name a road in Durban in honour of Davarum, the foundation has also requested for the inclusion of the history of indenture in Natal, in the history curriculum for schools.

The foundation said it had sent this request, to the Department of Basic Education, recently.

“The Ministerial Task Team, appointed by the Minister of Basic Education, is reviewing the History curriculum and the foundation is hopeful that its request will be considered in a favourable light by the Department,” Jayrajh said.

He said they were also looking into erecting a bronze bas relief monument and applied to the council for consent to erect it on municipal-owned property in Verulam.

