DURBAN - Google has announced that applications are open for the next round of Google Africa Certifications Scholarships.

In line with its commitment to provide mobile developer training to 100000 Africans to develop world class apps, Google said it is offering 30000 scholarship opportunities and 1000 grants for the Google Associate Android, Mobile Web, and Associate Cloud Engineer certifications.

The developer training is available to applicants from across Africa, and will be delivered by Google’s partners, Pluralsight and Andela. Both will deliver an intensive curriculum designed to prepare motivated learners for entry-level and intermediate roles as software developers in these fields.

“Africa is on track to have the largest working-age population of 1.1 billion by 2034,” said William Florance, Global Head, Developer Training Programs. “Today’s announcement marks a transition from inspiring new developers, to preparing them for the jobs of tomorrow. Google’s certifications are developed around a job-task analysis and test learners for skills employers expect developers to have in these domains.”

The announcement follows the announcement of 15 000 single course scholarships and 500 nano-degree scholarships in March last year.

The application and registration period will end on May 15. In order to participate in the Google Africa Certification Scholarship programme, students must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of a country in Africa. Interested prospective students can apply by clicking here.

THE MERCURY