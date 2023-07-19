Durban - The City said in an effort to promote job creation, eThekwini Municipality is offering trading sites, units and kiosks to traders in various areas. In a statement on Wednesday, the City said the municipality is bolstering its contribution towards job creation and ensuring sustainable livelihoods by providing these trading spaces.

The municipality invited interested traders to apply for these vacant trading sites, units and kiosks before July 28 at noon. “The informal trading sites are available across regions including coastal areas, the upper north, south, north, the central business district, as well as the inner and outer west. “The trading sites costs vary from R50 per month upwards and are dependent on the services provided to traders at the site. These services include cleaning, security, ablution facilities, a cool room for perishable goods, and storage,” said the City.

According to the City, more informal trading space is still to be unlocked as various multimillion-rand informal trade infrastructural development is taking shape across eThekwini. “The aim is to address unemployment,” said the City. To view available trading spaces, use this link to download the advert: https://t.ly/HyaYS

Alternatively, view the advert on “Metro Ezasegagasini” electronic publication on the eThekwini Municipality website: www.durban.gov.za under the “Government” tab and then choose “Metro Ezasegagasini newspaper”. “Should applicants not be contacted within two months of the closing date of the advertisement, they should consider their application unsuccessful,” said the City. Traders who meet the following criteria are invited to apply:

– trading on a full-time basis – are unemployed or have no other business – do not have another trading stall within eThekwini.

The application letter should include the following: – trading activity/list of products to be sold – South African ID copy (legal work permit must be produced by foreign nationals)

– state if you are physically challenged and supply proof – address and proof of address – your gender

– your contact details. Applications should be directed and submitted to the area manager of the region in which you wish to trade. Details are as follows: – Durban Central District Area Manager: Nosisa Mbobo

Address: 126 Johannes Nkosi Street, Warwick Avenue Tel: 031 322 8673/2 or 082 576 4539 Email: [email protected]

– Southern Area Manager: Sibusiso Masuku Address: 16 Inwabi Road, iSipingo Tel: 031 902 2024 or 072 243 6067

Email: [email protected] – Coastal Area Manager: Vumi Mchunu Address: 40 Boscombe Joc Terrace, Victoria Park, North Beach

Tel: 031 368 1660/1741 or 083 626 9669 Email: [email protected] – Upper North Area Manager: Zinhle Nkwanyana

Address: 151 Wick Street, Verulam Tel: 031 322 1781 or 078 642 9483 Email: [email protected]

– Inner and Outer West Area Manager: Nomonde Mlolongo Address: 60 Kings Road, Pinetown Civic Centre Tel: 031 311 6287 or 083 488 3443

Email: [email protected] – Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu, Northern Areas and Phoenix Area Manager: Ayanda Ciliza Address: E. 1139 corner of Ntombela and Malandela Road

Tel: 031 322 1837/031 311 4612 or 079 809 9615 Email: [email protected] – Retail Markets – Southern Area: Samson Dlamini

Address: 100 Julius Nyerere Street, Early Morning Market Tel: 031 322 9690 or 083 617 4615 – Retail Market – Northern Areas: Sizakele Dube or Phumelele Mchunu