Appointment of permanent KZN prosecutions head welcomed









Durban - The appointment of advocate Elaine Zungu as the permanent director of public prosecutions (DPP) in KwaZulu-Natal, has been welcomed. Her appointment is effective from tomorrow. A statement issued by the Presidency yesterday said Zungu’s appointment was made in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to strengthen the criminal justice system, as part of the national priority to fight crime and corruption. “President Ramaphosa is satisfied, within the context of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, that advocate Zungu is ‘a fit and proper person, with due regard to her experience, conscientiousness and integrity, to be entrusted with the responsibilities of the office concerned’,” the presidency said. Zungu has extensive prosecutorial and managerial experience, as well as extensive experience in the law. Ramaphosa said he expected this appointment to bring further stability to the prosecutions authority in KZN, “while restoring the confidence of citizens in the province in the fight against crime and corruption”.

Zungu was admitted as an advocate in September 2003, after serving as an article clerk with Legal Aid, a district court prosecutor and regional court prosecutor. She served as a junior state advocate from 2003 until 2005, and as a senior state advocate until 2009.

While serving as a deputy director of public prosecutions between 2009 and 2012 in Durban, Zungu also acted as chief prosecutor for the Ladysmith Cluster - a role she continued until May.

Since May, she had been acting as DPP in KZN, since former DPP advocate Moipone Noko left the province to take up the same position in North West.

Noko’s 10-year stint as DPP was not without controversy, some of which was raised when Noko was interviewed for the National DPP post last year.

The interview panel grilled Noko about some of the decisions she had made, including the decision to prosecute retired KZN judge president Chiman Patel, which cost the State almost R1million in damages, after the charge was withdrawn.

Her decision to drop charges against some of the accused in the R144m “Amigos” corruption and racketeering matter in 2012 was also called into question.

Reacting to Zungu’s appointment yesterday, KZN Judge President Achmat Jappie said he was pleased there was someone placed permanently in the post.

“If one has to look at the crime stats in KZN, one would know that the post is an enormous one. She is competent for the job and will do fine,” he said.

ANC regional spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu welcomed Zungu’s appointment.

“She faces a lot of challenges ahead, especially in a province with a high number of political killings and serious crimes. We are confident that she will get the job done,” he said.

Mthembu hoped that Zungu would come up with innovative ways to tackle corruption, especially in cases involving police.

KZN DA leader Zwakele Mncwango said Zungu must be given an opportunity to prove herself.

“She must bring stability to our justice system and ensure people regain confidence in the justice system. There are many cases where residents have lost faith in the system. We hope that she will ensure criminals are put in jail.”

