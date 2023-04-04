April fuel price announcement brings good news on diesel, but minimal relief for petrol

Durban - Amid rising food inflation and interest rate hikes, the announcement by Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe that almost all fuel prices will go down from midnight, has been welcomed. However, while the price drops are significant for diesel and paraffin, for petrol the decrease is marginal, and in Gauteng the price of 95 petrol will increase by 2 cents per litre.

According to the Department of Minerals and Energy, the following prices will come into effect from midnight: Petrol 93 (LRP & ULP) - a decrease of 1 cent in Gauteng and 8 cents per litre in retail price at the coast

Petrol 95 (LRP & ULP) - a increase of 2 cents per litre in Gauteng and decrease of 5 cents per litre at the coast

Diesel 0.05% Sulphur will decrease by 74 cents per litre in Gauteng and 81 cents per litre at the coast

Diesel 0.005% Sulphur will decrease by 75 cents per litre in Gauteng and 82 cents per litre at the coast

Illuminating Paraffin (Wholesale) will decrease by R1.25 in wholesale price in Gauteng and by R1.38 per litre at the coast Abigail Moyo, spokesperson of trade union UASA said there is little relief for motorists with petrol vehicles. “With Easter weekend around the corner, petrol-pumped vehicle consumers are less fortunate, with minute price drops of a mere 1.5c a litre for 95 unleaded petrol and 4c a litre for 93 grade.