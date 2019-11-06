Durban - Five men are due to make their first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Court after they were charged for house robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.
Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said on Monday, the men allegedly entered a home in Panorama, where they robbed a family of personal belongings.
"At gunpoint, they removed a television set and opened fire as they fled the scene. A case of house robbery was opened at the Mountain Rise police station for investigation," he said.
Naicker said following a preliminary investigations, an operation was conducted in the early hours of Tuesday morning that led to the arrest of the five men who were found in the vehicle that was used during the commission of the crime.
"An unlicensed firearm was recovered from the suspects. All five are due to appear in court soon," he said.