Armed gang in court after Pietermaritzburg house robbery









Picture: SAPS Twitter Durban - Five men are due to make their first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Court after they were charged for house robbery and illegal possession of a firearm. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said on Monday, the men allegedly entered a home in Panorama, where they robbed a family of personal belongings. "At gunpoint, they removed a television set and opened fire as they fled the scene. A case of house robbery was opened at the Mountain Rise police station for investigation," he said. Naicker said following a preliminary investigations, an operation was conducted in the early hours of Tuesday morning that led to the arrest of the five men who were found in the vehicle that was used during the commission of the crime. "An unlicensed firearm was recovered from the suspects. All five are due to appear in court soon," he said.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, praised the police officers for the swift arrest.

“It is reassuring to see that a multi-disciplinary approach and immediate action by all disciplines within the SAPS has led to the arrest of these criminals. Criminals should never be allowed to enjoy the spoils of their transgressions and must be removed from society as soon as it is reasonably possible,” he said.

In a separate incident in Zwelisha, a man was stabbed to death during an apparent act of vigilantism.

Police said the 19-year-old was found with stab wounds to the chest. Naicker said two people have been arrested and charged. They are due in court soon.

The Mercury