Armed robbers brutally assault SPCA employee and try to 'bite her rings off her finger'

Durban - A female SPCA employee believed to be over 60-years-old was brutally attacked by armed robbers in the animal welfare organisation’s parking lot last week. The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Sandton SPCA in Malboro Gardens, Gauteng, just after 8am.

The SPCA’s general manager Meg Wilson said two armed men held the access controller at gunpoint while another two armed men attacked the administrator. “Our administrator, who is in her 60s, was hit in the face with a gun. The men attempted to bite her rings off her finger and stomped on her ribs. She has broken ribs and a bruised face,”she said. Describing the access controller’s injuries, Wilson said he suffered injuries to his arm due to the force with which he was handled.

“The entire staff from the Sandton SPCA pressed panic buttons and proceeded to chase the armed aggressors out of the SPCA,” she said. Wilson said only a wallet, cellphone and gate and car remotes were taken. “We have since had all gate motors and the car reprogrammed to ensure that the aggressors cannot gain access to either the Sandton SPCA or the car in question,” she said.

Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said it was alleged that the victim was at the parking lot of her place of work when she was accosted by two unknown men. “One of them reportedly hit her with a firearm before grabbing her watch and necklace. The suspects further allegedly demanded the victim's car keys. A passer-by witnessed what was happening and screamed for help, causing the suspects to flee,” said Sello. In a Facebook post on the day of the robbery, Sandton SPCA wrote: “THANK YOU so much everyone for your concern. Thankfully all our staff and animals are mostly ok after this morning’s (last Tuesday’s) armed robbery. We are grateful that our animals are completely unharmed. All our staff are receiving counselling. Two of our staff were physically attacked and are receiving the necessary medical care …”