File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Armed robbers shot dead a motorist in an apparent ambush in Motala Heights, Pinetown, yesterday. Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the motorist was driving with his wife along a dirt road in the neighbourhood, when a gang of armed suspects ambushed him. The incident occurred between 7am and 7.20am.

“Three suspects, who were driving a white Toyota Tazz, had been hiding in some bushes and two suspects jumped out and ambushed him,” Mathios said.

“One of the suspects leapt toward the vehicle and pulled open the driver’s door before firing two shots at his head,” Mathios said.

“The suspects demanded cash and a firearm from the victim’s wife and fled the scene in the Tazz, with cash and her cellphone. Paramedics declared the victim dead,” Mathios said.

SAPS attended the scene of the crime. Meanwhile, vigilant Blue Security armed response officers arrested an armed suspect in Chatsworth, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Mathios said the officers were patrolling the Silverglen area when they noticed the armed suspect walking along the road. The incident occurred around 2.15am.

“The officers stopped their vehicle to question the suspect, who was armed with bush knives and an axe. The suspect was also carrying a screwdriver,” Mathios said.

The officers handed the suspect over to the Chatsworth police at the scene.

In another incident, Mathios said that a cashier nabbed a suspect after she spotted him stealing a slab of chocolate from a shop in Woodhurst, Chatsworth, on Saturday.

- ANA