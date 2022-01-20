Armed robbers open fire at motorist at a PMB petrol station and hijack his bakkie

DURBAN - An Isuzu bakkie was recovered by Magma Security & Investigations and SAPS near Mooi River on Wednesday after armed robbers, including two women and a man, opened fire at a man at a Pietermaritzburg garage and stole his bakkie. Shaheen Suleiman, the owner of Magma Security & Investigations, said at approximately 1:40am on Wednesday morning, Magma PMB Central Armed Response received a call from the control centre that a silent panic had been activated at a petrol station..

Suleiman said they immediately responded and were informed by the complainant and the cashier that the suspects arrived in a white VW Polo and had taken possession of the complainant's white Isuzu bakkie. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it was alleged by the complainant that he was at a garage on Victoria Road in Pietermaritzburg on January 19, when a suspicious vehicle with three occupants pulled up and opened fire at him. “The victim managed to escape and called the police who chased the suspects,” said Mbele .

Suleiman Magma members chased the two vehicles. “Shots [were] being fired from the Polo vehicle at the armed response.” He said the chase ensued up Old Howick Road towards Hilton with Magma Hilton Armed Response joining in. “The driver of the Polo lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. One suspect from the vehicle fled on foot,” said Suleiman.

Suleiman said a woman was arrested and a 9mm pistol with a magazine and rounds was recovered. He said members continued chasing the hijacked Isuzu bakkie together with the SAPS K9 unit who responded to a call for back-up. Suleiman said the bakkie was stopped at the Mooi River Toll Plaza where a man and a female passenger were arrested.