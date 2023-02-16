Armed robbers shoot father and son during KwaDukuza business robbery

A store owner and his son were rushed to hospital after a gang of six armed men opened fire during a business robbery in KwaDukuza, previously known as Stanger, on Thursday. According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick, paramedics responded to reports of shots fired during an armed robbery in KwaDukuza central around 1pm.

Meyrick said when paramedics arrived at the scene, they found that a local store had been targeted by six gunmen, leaving the owner of the store and his son with numerous gunshot wounds. He said the store owner sustained moderate injuries and was transported privately to a hospital in oThongathi for further care. “The father sustained a gunshot wound to the arm,” said Meyrick.

However, Meyrick said the store owner’s son sustained critical injuries. “The son sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical condition,” he said “IPSS Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the patient and the Air Mercy Service (AMS) helicopter was activated to transport the patient to a facility in Durban for specialised care,” said Meyrick.