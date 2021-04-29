Armed robbers strike at Isipingo vehicle storage depot

DURBAN – A gang of robbers held up security guards at a vehicle delivery and storage service company in Isipingo earlier this week and stole three new vehicles.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the robbery occurred at about 9pm on Monday.

“The security guards were performing their duties at a business premises in Isipingo when they were accosted by a group of armed men,” she said.

A source, who asked not to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media, said the gang came to the scene in two vehicles.

Four men, wearing balaclavas and gloves, arrived first in a white Ford Ranger which had no number plates. At the main gate they held up the security guard and bundled him into their vehicle.

The source said the robbers then drove on to the premises where they questioned a further two security guards at the main office.

The security guards told the robbers that the other guards were conducting patrols. The guards were not injured during the incident.

The source said the second group of about 10 suspects arrived in a white Toyota Quantum.

He said using a crow bar, they broke a lock on a container and removed vehicle keys and they then began pressing the remotes on the keys to match it to the vehicles.

“The suspects removed petrol containers from their vehicles and began filling up petrol to these vehicles that matched the keys,” the source said.

The robbers drove off in three new vehicles, he said.

Police said a case of robbery was opened at Isipingo police station for investigation.

